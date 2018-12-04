You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 8:30 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

KLW Holdings: KLW Holdings said it has received a cheque payable to the company for the sum of S$1 million under its settlement proposal with Michael Chan Ewe Teik. However, the cheque received is only due for clearance on Dec 10. KLW is claiming a total of about S$7.8 million from Mr Chan and his company Straitsworld Advisory Limited, for legal costs and the commitment fees paid under the term sheet for a property development project in Zhangye Gansu, China. Mr Chan proposed to split the payments into S$1 million to be paid by Dec 3, S$1.5 million by Jan 3 and the balance of S$5.3 million by April 7. (see amendment note)

Sembcorp Marine: Now that a large chunk of projects on Sembcorp Marine's multibillion-dollar order book is under construction, its management is optimistic that the large-cap offshore and marine group may turn profitable at the operating level next year. President and chief executive, Wong Weng Sun, in an exclusive interview with The Business Times, flagged one positive sign: that is, the group's operating losses have been "trending down". "There is a chance next year that operating margins may turn positive," he added.

Singapore Exchange: The Singapore Exchange on Monday launched a set of high-grade iron ore derivatives, adding a new product to its globally dominant suite of iron ore contracts. It also announced a partnership with Nanhua Futures, a China-headquartered financial derivatives services platform, to develop indices related to the Belt and Road Initiative.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singtel: Australian tech startup Data Republic is set to grow its footprint in Singapore with the help of fresh funds from investors such as Singtel's Innov8 and national carrier Singapore Airlines, the Sydney-based firm said on Tuesday. It announced that it has raised A$22 million in Series B funding, in a round led by Innov8, Singtel's corporate venture capital arm.

Sunrise Shares Holdings: The company requested a trading halt on Tuesday pending an announcement.

Amendment note:

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Michael Chan Ewe Teik is KLW Holdings' former managing director. He is in fact an investor. The article above has been revised to reflect this.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

FILES-US-CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE-DISPUTE-143800.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

US wants 'concrete' trade action from China within 90 days

yq-mas-03122018.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS unveils S$30m grant to bolster cybersecurity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening