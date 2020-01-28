You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Del Monte, Sasseur Reit, Global Invacom, Mary Chia

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 8:46 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): The trust is looking to acquire an effective interest of 98.47 per cent in a freehold logistics property in Kobe, Japan, for some 22.2 billion yen (S$272.5 million), MLT’s manager said on Tuesday morning. MLT units closed at S$1.83 on Friday, up S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent.

Del Monte Pacific: The mainboard-listed food and beverage company on Friday evening said it has entered into an agreement for the proposed sale of a 13 per cent stake in its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Del Monte Philippines Inc for US$130 million. Shares of Del Monte Pacific were down 0.3 Singapore cent or 2.1 per cent at 14.1 cents at Friday’s close.

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit): In response to the coronavirus spread in China, Sasseur Reit’s manager has temporarily shuttered four outlet malls in the country, it announced on Tuesday. Two of them, in Chongqing and Bishan, have been closed from Jan 26, while the other two malls, in Hefei and Kunming, have been closed from Jan 27. Units of Sasseur Reit ended trading at 87.5 Singapore cents on Friday, down 2.5 cents or 2.8 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global Invacom: The mainboard-listed company on Tuesday morning said it expects to recognise non-recurring losses of between US$9.5 million and US$10.5 million in relation to the closure of its Shanghai operations, for fiscal 2019. Global Invacom was responding to the Singapore Exchange’s query. The counter closed unchanged at 10.9 Singapore cents on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Market malaise over Wuhan outbreak to persist

Mary Chia Holdings: The Catalist-listed beauty and slimming group on Friday proposed a private placement of up to 26.67 million new shares at 7.5 Singapore cents each, amounting to S$2 million in total. Mary Chia had requested a trading halt before market open on Thursday, and lifted the halt on Friday night after the announcement. Its shares last traded flat at 7.5 Singapore cents on Nov 27, 2019.

Advancer Global: The Catalist-listed firm on Monday said that miscommunication was the reason for its failure to disclose that its recently appointed chairman is also a director at taxi firm Trans-Cab Holdings. Advancer Global was responding to a query from the Singapore Exchange about why it did not disclose that information in its Dec 30 filing. Shares of Advancer closed flat at S$0.165 on Friday.

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 26.42...

Jan 28, 2020 09:13 AM
Consumer

Uncle of Baby Shark producer becomes billionaire with Major League Baseball deal

[SINGAPORE] Baby Shark, the viral earworm and de facto anthem for the Washington Nationals during the team'...

Jan 28, 2020 09:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is introducing new payments legislation that offers global cryptocurrency firms a chance to...

Jan 28, 2020 08:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Global Invacom expects closure of Shanghai ops to incur up to US$10.5m in losses

MAINBOARD-LISTED Global Invacom will recognise one-off losses of between US$9.5 million and US$10.5 million in...

Jan 28, 2020 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'

[DUBAI] Israeli citizens are not allowed to come to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's foreign minister announced on Monday...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly