Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, SGX, Sats, HC Surgical, Oxley

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): MLT declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.048 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, up 1.2 per cent from 2.024 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. The real estate investment trust's (Reit) distributable income increased by 6.2 per cent to S$77.8 million. MLT units closed up S$0.03 or 1.74 per cent at S$1.75 on Thursday before the release of the results.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator on Friday reported a 38 per cent rise in net profit to S$137.5 million for its third quarter ended March 31, from S$99.7 million a year ago. This was mainly due to revenue increases across all three of its businesses: equities; fixed income, currencies and commodities; and data, connectivity and indices. SGX shares ended at S$10.16 on Thursday, down S$0.23 or 2.2 per cent.

Sats: The ground handler and inflight caterer told The Business Times that it is obliged to issue three to four million shares per year out of its treasury stock pool to managers and senior management pursuant to its share award scheme. The company spent nearly S$1.6 million on share buybacks in the first week of April. Sats closed S$0.01 or 0.33 per cent down at S$3.03 on Thursday.

HC Surgical Specialists: HC Surgical Specialists on Friday explained that in early 2019, it believed it would be "impractical" to further investigate surgeon Julian Ong among its staff and patients, before the Singapore Medical Council had provided its findings on a complaint against him. Shares of HC Surgical closed up 1.5 Singapore cents or 4 per cent to 39.5 cents on Thursday.

Oxley Holdings: The company's subsidiary, Oxley Gem (Cambodia), on April 1 commenced formal legal proceedings in Singapore against its former contractor Sino Great Wall Engineering (SGW). This is to seek compensation from SGW for all damages suffered due to repeated breaches of its contractual obligations, the real estate developer said in a filing late Thursday night. Shares of Oxley Holdings closed at 21.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.5 cent or 2.3 per cent.

IReit Global: The manager of IReit Global has appointed Louis d'Estienne d'Orves as its new chief executive officer. Units of IReit closed flat at 65.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

Mary Chia Holdings: The Catalist-listed company announced on Thursday night that SAC Capital will be its new continuing sponsor from this Saturday. The last day of sponsorship of the current continuing sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance (PPCF), will be Friday. "The change of continuing sponsor is due to commercial reasons," Mary Chia Holdings said. Its shares last traded on Feb 26 at 9.5 Singapore cents.