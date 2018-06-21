You are here

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 8:32 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Midas Holdings: A wholly-owned subsidiary of troubled railway parts maker Midas Holdings has been found to have irregularities worth about 755 million yuan (S$158 million) in its transactions. On Wednesday, Midas said that Dalian Huicheng Aluminium (DLHC) had an undisclosed 300 million yuan Citic loan, which was entered on April 9, 2015 for two years. The loan and the asset which the loan was intended for were not recorded in DLHC's financial records.

MTQ Corporation: Mainboard-listed MTQ Corporation on Wednesday filed a notice of three consecutive years' losses, after it sunk deeper into the red with a full-year loss of S$27.8 million for the 2018 fiscal year. The regional engineering, maintenance and subsea services group's net loss was S$15.1 million in FY 2017.

RHT Health Trust: RHT Health Trust has received all outstanding amounts due from Fortis Healthcare for FY18, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. "The trustee-manager wishes to update that RHT has since received all outstanding amounts for 9MFY2018 and 4QFY2018 due from Fortis," RHT Health Trust Manager said in the statement.

