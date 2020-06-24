You are here

Stocks to watch: MIT, Keppel Infra Trust, Hong Leong Finance, Accordia Golf Trust

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 9:30 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT): The manager of MIT on Wednesday said it has raised some S$410 million from an upsized private placement. The issue price of S$2.80 represents the top end of its issue price range of S$2.732 to S$2.80. MIT requested for the lifting of its trading halt on Wednesday morning, following this announcement. Trading in its units was halted on Tuesday, while the trust closed at S$2.84 on Monday.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT): KIT and Keppel Energy - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings - have snagged a seven-year S$700 million sustainability-linked loan from DBS Bank and OCBC Bank. Units of KIT were trading at 53.3 Singapore cents as at 9.04am on Wednesday, down 0.5 cent or 0.9 per cent.

Hong Leong Finance: Hong Leong Finance on Tuesday said it has launched its Business Loans Campaign to provide more small and medium-sized enterprises with targeted cash flow-management solutions to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The counter closed flat at S$2.48 on Tuesday, before this announcement.

Accordia Golf Trust (AGT): AGT said on Tuesday that a sum of 1.2 billion yen (S$15.7 million), which was initially set aside as reserves in the March quarter, will be distributed, given that the impact of Covid-19 was not as adverse as projected. Units of AGT closed at 56.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, down 0.5 cent or 0.9 per cent, before this announcement.

Yoma Strategic Holdings: Yoma on Wednesday proposed to increase its existing shareholding and take a controlling interest in mobile payments firm Digital Money Myanmar (Wave Money) via a US$76.5 million deal. Shares of Yoma Strategic closed one Singapore cent or 3.8 per cent higher at 27.5 cents on Tuesday.

SingHaiyi: Real estate group SingHaiyi on Tuesday reported a net profit of S$4.9 million for the half year ended March 31, 2020, down 64.1 per cent from the year-ago period. The counter closed at 7.1 Singapore cents on Monday.

Banyan Tree Holdings: The resort group on Tuesday said it expects to report a net loss for its half-year results as its hotel business continues to be negatively impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Banyan Tree shares closed at 26 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.5 cent or 2 per cent.

Geo Energy: The coal producer on Tuesday said that one of its mining subsidiaries has been "encouraged to pursue a listing" on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. Shares of Geo Energy closed at 11.3 Singapore cents on Tuesday, down 0.2 cent or 1.7 per cent, before this announcement.

