Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Oxley Holdings: The developer has hired former Amara Holdings group financial controller Chan Yean Chun as chief financial officer and company secretary. Ms Chan will replace outgoing financial controller and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng, who resigned to "pursue other career opportunities", Oxley said in announcements through the Singapore Exchange over the weekend. Ms Chan's appointment and Mr Ooi's resignation were effective on Friday, July 20.

Keppel Corporation: Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has secured two contracts with a combined value of about S$70 million, it said on Sunday.

Sembcorp Marine: SembMarine posted a net loss of S$55.62 million for the second quarter on the realised loss from the sale of a semi-submersible rig and lower overall business volume. This is a reversal from a net profit of S$5.12 million for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang: Developers cum construction firms Chip Eng Seng and Lum Chang on Friday announced acquisitions of new businesses in education and healthcare respectively.

SMJ International Holdings: The Catalist-listed carpet specialist called for a trading halt before market open last Friday, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made.