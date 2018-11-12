Stocks to watch: SGX, Oxley, Gaylin, Federal International (2000), Valuetronics

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Singapore Exchange: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have developed Delivery versus Payment (DvP) capabilities to settle tokenised assets across different blockchain platforms. "This will help simplify post-trade processes and further shorten settlement cycles," the MAS and the SGX said in a joint statement. DvP is a settlement procedure where securities and monies are exchanged at the same time, so that delivery of securities only takes place if payment is made.

Oxley Holdings: Oxley Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary, Oxley Docklands Quay One and National Asset North Quays DAC, has sold a 300-year lease on No 2 Dublin Landings in Ireland for 106.5 million euros (S$166.5 million). The purchaser is Landings 2 Propco SA RL. Oxley Docklands will be entitled to 76.84 per cent of the sale price.

Gaylin Holdings: Gaylin Holdings almost doubled its net loss as its revenue plunged and administrative expenses climbed for the second quarter. Net loss for the three months ended Sept 30 widened to S$4.96 million from S$2.45 million for the year-ago period.

Federal International (2000): Federal International (2000) posted a third-quarter net loss of S$1.62 million after its revenue plunged 77.2 per cent. This came after the oil and gas procurement specialist issued a warning last Monday that it expected to report a net loss for the three months ended Sept 30 due to “lower sales from trading business segment as a result of weak demand”.

Valuetronics Holdings: Valuetronics Holdings' net profit decreased 12.8 per cent for the second quarter ended Sept 30, the electronics manufacturing services company said on Monday morning. Its net profit fell to HK$44.3 million (S$7.8 million) from HK$50.8 million a year ago, on the back of lower revenue and a provision of HK$13.6 million related to flash flooding at its Danshui factory in late September 2018.

Sinwa Limited has requested a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement.