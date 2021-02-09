Stocks to watch: SGX, Yangzijiang, ART, HPHT, Thomson Medical

SGX and Asian Gateway Investments on Monday entered into an agreement to incorporate a joint-venture company in Singapore that will launch an electronic Asian bond trading platform this year.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse and its wholly-owned subsidiary Asian Gateway Investments on Monday entered into an agreement to incorporate a joint-venture company in Singapore that will launch an electronic Asian bond trading platform this year. Shares of SGX closed S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent higher at S$9.84 on Monday, before the announcement.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding: The company on Monday announced that it recently secured agreements to build and deliver 29 vessels with a total contract value of US$1.3 billion. Shares of Yangzijiang closed 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent higher at 97.5 cents on Monday prior to the announcement.

Ascott Residence Trust (ART): It is divesting Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai at an agreed aggregate value of 1.05 billion yuan (S$215.6 million), said the stapled hospitality group's managers in a pre-market filing on Tuesday. Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai is a 32-storey serviced apartment building with a five-storey commercial podium and a basement car park. The trust is expecting to net a gain of 536.6 million yuan from the sale, which is slated to take place in Q2 2021. Stapled securities of ART closed one Singapore cent or 1 per cent lower at S$1 on Monday.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT): The trust posted a distribution per unit of 7.70 HK cents (1.3 Singapore cents) for its second half ended Dec 31, 2020, up 79 per cent from 4.30 HK cents in its first half ended June 30. Units of HPHT closed 2.3 per cent or 0.5 US cent higher at 22.5 cents on Monday, before the results announcement.

Thomson Medical Group: The mainboard-listed group on Monday posted a net profit of S$8.1 million for its first half ended Dec 31, 2020, a reversal from its loss of S$1.9 million in the year-ago period. Shares of Thomson Medical gained 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.1 per cent to close at 4.9 cents on Monday, before the results were announced.

Vicom: The mainboard-listed vehicle inspection company, a subsidiary of transport operator ComfortDelGro, on Monday reported a 13.8 per cent fall in its full-year earnings from the year-ago period to S$24.5 million. Shares of Vicom closed S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$2.16 on Monday, before the results announcement.

Golden Energy and Resources (Gear): The coal mining and trading company on Monday announced that its deputy group chief executive Dwi Prasetyo Suseno has been promoted to group chief executive. Shares of Gear closed 1.3 Singapore cents or 7.8 per cent lower at 15.3 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

Challenger Technologies: The consumer electronics retailer on Monday posted a net profit of S$23.2 million for its financial year ended Dec 31, 2020, 32 per cent higher compared to the year-ago period. Shares of Challenger closed flat at S$0.48 on Monday, prior to the results announcement.

mm2 Asia: Shares of the mainboard-listed entertainment group sank more than 30 per cent on Monday, as the market began to price in a potential new investment, as well as a proposed rights issue. The counter finished at a record low of 8.3 Singapore cents on Monday, down 3.7 cents or 30.8 per cent.