You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 8:55 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 9:30 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The flag carrier on Monday upsized its multicurrency medium-term note programme limit to S$10 billion, from S$5 billion previously. Separately, The Business Times wrote that air travel bubble travellers deciding to fly with SIA or Cathay Pacific may want to consider one non-price distinction between the two: Covid-covered add-on travel insurance. SIA shares rose 1 per cent to S$3.87 at Monday's close.

Cortina Holdings: The luxury watch retailer has proposed to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5 million in cash, it said in an exchange filing Tuesday morning. Shares of the mainboard-listed firm rose S$0.03 or 1.5 per cent to close at S$2.07 on Monday.

Blumont Group: Businessman Mark Wee Liang Yee has triggered a mandatory unconditional cash offer to buy out the investment holding company. But unlike most offers which are at premiums to the prevailing trading prices, Mr Wee's offer carries an 80 per cent discount to Blumont's share price. The mainboard-listed stock closed flat at 0.2 Singapore cent on Monday, before the announcement.

New Silkroutes Group: The healthcare and energy firm has appointed chief executive VicPearly Wong as executive director, and Lincoln Kwok as its new finance director. New Silkroutes shares closed at 8.6 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.1 cent or 1.2 per cent, before the announcements.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Wilmar International: The agribusiness group on Monday evening announced its inclusion to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, under the Asia-Pacific Index for the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry grouping. Wilmar's shares added S$0.03 or 0.7 per cent to close at S$4.30.

Top Glove: The Malaysian glove maker will seek clarification with the authorities regarding the implementation of the enhanced movement control order from Nov 17 to Nov 30 on specific foreign worker dormitories in Klang. Its shares tumbled S$0.16 or 6.3 per cent to end at S$2.37 on Monday, before the announcement.

Genting Singapore: Shares of the integrated resort operator, its Malaysian counterpart and their parent company all surged on Monday, boosted by a quarter-on-quarter turnaround in the Singapore firm's bottom line. Shares of Genting Singapore closed six Singapore cents or 8.1 per cent higher at 80.5 cents.

Medtecs International: The medical products supplier's shares ended Monday higher after it said it is planning to transfer its listing to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. The counter traded as high as S$1.02 before closing at 99 cents, up 10.5 cents or 11.9 per cent.

Jumbo Group: The seafood restaurant group expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a preliminary review of its financial results for the fiscal year ended Sept 30. Its shares closed unchanged at 32.5 Singapore cents on Monday, before the profit guidance.

Trading halt: The manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) requested a trading halt on Tuesday morning, before announcing an equity fundraising to raise no less than S$300 million. Units of CRCT closed S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent higher at S$1.28 on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.29...

Nov 17, 2020 09:21 AM
Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes appoints CEO as executive director, new finance director

HEALTHCARE and energy firm New Silkroutes Group has appointed chief executive officer (CEO) VicPearly Wong as its...

Nov 17, 2020 09:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod for KrisEnergy scheme meeting, extends debt stay to January

THE Singapore High Court has granted leave for debt-ridden KrisEnergy to convene a meeting of its scheme creditors...

Nov 17, 2020 08:39 AM
Consumer

Australia's Crown Resorts to stop dealings with gambling tour operators without licences

[BENGALURU] Australian casino giant Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it would permanently stop dealing with all...

Nov 17, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's central bank ready to do more, coronavirus containment the key

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank is ready to provide yet more policy stimulus if needed after cutting rates to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Airbnb posted Q3 profit of US$219m amid pandemic: IPO filing

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

SIA's Covid cover for Singapore-HK flights may draw bubble flyers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for