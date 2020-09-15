You are here

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 8:57 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

singpostST.jpg
SingPost on Tuesday said the rate for international deliveries will be simplified and cheaper for most customers.
ST FILE PHOTO

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): Retrenchments have started for SIA and SilkAir cabin crew, while 50-60 pilots on employment passes were also understood to have been let go. The flag carrier is still in talks with the Air Line Pilots Association - Singapore, The Business Times understands, and the talks revolve around the number of retrenchments. SIA shares fell S$0.05 or 1.4 per cent to end at S$3.51 on Monday.

Accordia Golf Trust: Its unitholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed sale of all its 88 golf courses to its sponsor, Accordia Golf. The counter finished flat at S$0.73 on Monday, before the announcement.

Singapore Post (SingPost): The postal service provider on Tuesday said the pricing for its local letterbox packages and doorstep parcel deliveries will be simplified to a flat rate, while the rate for international deliveries will be simplified and cheaper for most customers. SingPost shares closed at S$0.67 on Monday, down S$0.01 or 1.5 per cent.

CapitaLand: The property behemoth's subsidiary has priced S$800 million in 2.9 per cent senior notes due in 2032, to be guaranteed by CapitaLand, said the latter on Monday night. The counter closed S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent lower at S$2.73 on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): Its manager on Tuesday said its seven malls in Jakarta remain operational with an unchanged visitor capacity limit of 50 per cent, amid the reimposition of large-scale social restrictions in the capital to combat the spread of Covid-19. Units of LMIRT closed unchanged at 11.3 Singapore cents on Monday.

Sembcorp Marine (SMM): The offshore and marine engineering group's shares were actively traded on Monday as it completed its S$2.1 billion recapitalisation exercise. The counter finished at 16.2 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.6 per cent or 0.1 cent, and was the most heavily traded by volume on the Singapore bourse.

Mary Chia Holdings: The Catalist-listed beauty and wellness firm said on Monday evening that its independent auditor has included in its report a material uncertainty related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern, though the auditor's opinion is not modified in respect of this. Mary Chia shares last traded at S$0.17 on Sept 3.

DBS: The bank is among Maybank Kim Eng's top "buy" ideas in the region, with a target price of S$22.90, said the research team, while it downgraded its sector outlook on Asean banks to negative. DBS shares lost S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to close at S$20.46 on Monday.

