Stocks to watch: Singapore Medical Group, Golden Agri, Banyan Tree

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Singapore Medical Group (SMG): SMG on Tuesday reported a net profit of S$3.42 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, which is more than double the S$1.43 million recorded in the previous year. Revenue grew 37 per cent to S$19.2 million from S$14 million last year, due mainly to increased revenue from two of SMG's business segments: health and diagnostic and aesthetics. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was 0.74 Singapore cent, up from 0.45 cent a year ago. No dividends have been announced for the period.

Golden Agri-Resources (Golden Agri): Golden Agri on Tuesday posted a 68 per cent fall in net profit to US$11.9 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, down from US$37.6 million a year ago. Revenue fell by 11.3 per cent to US$1.82 billion, compared to US$2.04 billion in the previous year. EPS stood at 0.09 US cent, down from last year's 0.29 US cent. No dividends were announced for the period.

Banyan Tree Holdings: Banyan Tree Holdings on Monday posted a first quarter net profit of S$20.2 million from S$1.2 million last year, almost 17 times higher than the year-ago period. EPS came in at 2.40 Singapore cents, from 0.16 Singapore cent last year. The bulk of this increase came from higher other income, which rose by S$16.7 million for the quarter, mainly due to gains from dilution of the group’s interest in Banyan Tree Assets (China) Holdings from 50 per cent to 22.8 per cent. Revenue for the quarter rose by 9 per cent to S$98.2 million. No dividends have been declared for the current financial period, unchanged from the preceding year.