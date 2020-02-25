Stocks to watch: Singtel, SIA, Ascendas Reit, BreadTalk, FCOT, Oxley, UMS

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Singtel: The deadline for a scheme to merge Indian telco joint venture Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel, a subsidiary of Singtel's Indian associate Bharti Airtel, has been extended after the scheme received foreign direct investment approval from the Indian government, Bharti Infratel said on Monday. Singtel shares closed unchanged at S$3.10 on Monday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier said in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be suspending numerous flights in its global network in the months of February through May, in response to weak demand caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. SIA shares closed at S$8.48 on Monday before the update, down S$0.09 or 1.05 per cent.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit): The Reit is selling a two-storey ramp-up warehouse building along Changi South Street 1 to minimart chain operator Hao Mart for S$20.3 million, its manager announced on Monday. Ascendas Reit units closed at S$3.24 on Monday before the announcement, down S$0.05 or 1.52 per cent.

BreadTalk Group: The food and beverage player's founder George Quek, his wife Katherine Lee and a substantial shareholder Minor International have together made a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all issued ordinary shares in BreadTalk at S$0.77 apiece, with a view to delist BreadTalk. The company called for a trading halt on Monday morning, before lifting it shortly after midnight on Tuesday. It then requested another trading halt on Tuesday morning, pending the release of an announcement. The counter last traded at S$0.645 on Friday.

Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT): The trustee of FCOT has taken out a S$100 million sustainability-linked loan to refinance existing borrowings, its manager announced on Monday night. Units of FCOT fell S$0.01 or 1.2 per cent to close at S$1.69 on Monday, before the announcement.

Oxley Holdings: The mainboard-listed property developer's wholly-owned subsidiary, Oxley MTN, has priced its new S$75 million, three-year notes at 6.5 per cent. The notes will mature on Feb 28, 2023, Oxley announced on Monday night. Shares of Oxley fell S$0.01 or 2.9 per cent to close at S$0.335 on Monday, before the announcement.

UMS Holdings: The mainboard-listed precision engineering firm on Monday posted a 4 per cent dip in net profit for the fourth quarter to S$9.2 million from S$9.6 million a year ago. UMS shares closed at 95.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down 6.5 cents or 6.37 per cent.

IReit Global Group: The chief executive officer of the mainboard-listed Reit has tendered his resignation. Aymeric Thibord, 45, is leaving to pursue other career opportunities, according to IReit's bourse filing on Monday night. Units of IReit fell 2.5 Singapore cents or 2.9 per cent to close at 82.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

Aspial Corporation: The mainboard-listed property developer and jeweller posted a 55.2 per cent drop in net profit to S$12.7 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, from S$28.3 million a year ago. This was mainly due to lower revenue as a result of weaker performance from its real estate business. Aspial shares closed flat at S$0.16 on Monday.

Food Empire Holdings: The mainboard-listed instant coffee and snack manufacturer on Monday reported an 83.6 per cent jump in net profit to about US$5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019. Food Empire shares closed at S$0.76 on Monday before the results were announced, down S$0.01 or 1.3 per cent.

APAC Realty: The mainboard-listed real estate agency on Monday posted a net profit of S$5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, up 33.3 per cent from a year ago. APAC Realty shares closed down S$0.01 or 2.08 per cent to S$0.47 on Monday before the results were announced.