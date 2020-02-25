You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SIA, Ascendas Reit, BreadTalk, FCOT, Oxley, UMS

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 9:11 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday: 

Singtel: The deadline for a scheme to merge Indian telco joint venture Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel, a subsidiary of Singtel's Indian associate Bharti Airtel, has been extended after the scheme received foreign direct investment approval from the Indian government, Bharti Infratel said on Monday. Singtel shares closed unchanged at S$3.10 on Monday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier said in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be suspending numerous flights in its global network in the months of February through May, in response to weak demand caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. SIA shares closed at S$8.48 on Monday before the update, down S$0.09 or 1.05 per cent.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit): The Reit is selling a two-storey ramp-up warehouse building along Changi South Street 1 to minimart chain operator Hao Mart for S$20.3 million, its manager announced on Monday. Ascendas Reit units closed at S$3.24 on Monday before the announcement, down S$0.05 or 1.52 per cent.

BreadTalk Group: The food and beverage player's founder George Quek, his wife Katherine Lee and a substantial shareholder Minor International have together made a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all issued ordinary shares in BreadTalk at S$0.77 apiece, with a view to delist BreadTalk. The company called for a trading halt on Monday morning, before lifting it shortly after midnight on Tuesday. It then requested another trading halt on Tuesday morning, pending the release of an announcement. The counter last traded at S$0.645 on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Renewed virus concerns spook STI

Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT): The trustee of FCOT has taken out a S$100 million sustainability-linked loan to refinance existing borrowings, its manager announced on Monday night. Units of FCOT fell S$0.01 or 1.2 per cent to close at S$1.69 on Monday, before the announcement.

Oxley Holdings: The mainboard-listed property developer's wholly-owned subsidiary, Oxley MTN, has priced its new S$75 million, three-year notes at 6.5 per cent. The notes will mature on Feb 28, 2023, Oxley announced on Monday night. Shares of Oxley fell S$0.01 or 2.9 per cent to close at S$0.335 on Monday, before the announcement.

UMS Holdings: The mainboard-listed precision engineering firm on Monday posted a 4 per cent dip in net profit for the fourth quarter to S$9.2 million from S$9.6 million a year ago. UMS shares closed at 95.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down 6.5 cents or 6.37 per cent.

IReit Global Group: The chief executive officer of the mainboard-listed Reit has tendered his resignation. Aymeric Thibord, 45, is leaving to pursue other career opportunities, according to IReit's bourse filing on Monday night. Units of IReit fell 2.5 Singapore cents or 2.9 per cent to close at 82.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

Aspial Corporation: The mainboard-listed property developer and jeweller posted a 55.2 per cent drop in net profit to S$12.7 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019, from S$28.3 million a year ago. This was mainly due to lower revenue as a result of weaker performance from its real estate business. Aspial shares closed flat at S$0.16 on Monday.

Food Empire Holdings: The mainboard-listed instant coffee and snack manufacturer on Monday reported an 83.6 per cent jump in net profit to about US$5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019. Food Empire shares closed at S$0.76 on Monday before the results were announced, down S$0.01 or 1.3 per cent.

APAC Realty: The mainboard-listed real estate agency on Monday posted a net profit of S$5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, up 33.3 per cent from a year ago. APAC Realty shares closed down S$0.01 or 2.08 per cent to S$0.47 on Monday before the results were announced.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 09:40 AM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global's CEO quits

THE chief executive officer (CEO) of IReit Global Group has tendered his resignation, the mainboard-listed real...

Feb 25, 2020 09:28 AM
Consumer

Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up

[NEW YORK] Hedge fund Third Point LLC amassed a more than US$2 billion stake in Prudential and called on the British...

Feb 25, 2020 09:28 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday morning, with the Straits Times Index gaining 4.71 points or 0.2...

Feb 25, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.60...

Feb 25, 2020 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk founder makes S$0.77-per-share offer in privatisation bid after Q4 net loss

BREADTALK Group's George Quek, his wife Katherine Lee and a substantial shareholder have together made a voluntary...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly