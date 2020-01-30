Stocks to watch: Singtel, Suntec Reit, CDLHT, Ascott Reit, Starhill Global, First Reit, EC World Reit, Micro-Mechanics

Singtel: The company's Thai associate, Advanced Info Service, has been ordered by an Arbitral Tribunal to pay 31.07 billion baht (S$1.37 billion), plus interest, to Thai telco, TOT Public Company, Singtel said on Wednesday. Singtel shares closed unchanged at S$3.36 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Singtel: The company's Thai associate, Advanced Info Service, has been ordered by an Arbitral Tribunal to pay 31.07 billion baht (S$1.37 billion), plus interest, to Thai telco, TOT Public Company, Singtel said on Wednesday. Singtel shares closed unchanged at S$3.36 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): Suntec Reit has launched S$200 million worth of new notes due in 2027, with a coupon fixed at 2.95 per cent per annum. Units of Suntec Reit gained S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to close at S$1.85 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT): CDLHT on Thursday posted a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 2.77 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, unchanged from the year-ago period. Units in the stapled group closed at S$1.58 on Wednesday, down three Singapore cents or 1.9 per cent.

Ascott Residence Trust (ART): ART's DPS rose by 6 per cent to 2.27 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from 2.15 Singapore cents a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. ART stapled securities closed at S$1.27 on Wednesday, up three Singapore cents or 2.4 per cent.

Starhill Global Reit: The Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) for the second quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 was flat at 1.13 Singapore cents, it said on Wednesday. Units in Starhill Global Reit closed at half a cent lower on Wednesday at 71 Singapore cents, before its results were released.

First Reit: First Reit’s DPU for Q4 2019 was flat year on year at 2.15 Singapore cents, the Reit said on Wednesday. Units in First Reit closed half a cent lower on Wednesday at 99.5 Singapore cents, before its results were released.

EC World Reit: While EC World Reit has a portfolio of eight assets in China, of which one is in Wuhan, there has been no significant impact on tenants' businesses, said its manager in a bourse filing on Wednesday. Units of EC World Reit closed up 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.1 per cent at 73 cents on Wednesday, before the announcement was made.

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings): Micro-Mechanics on Wednesday said its factory in Suzhou, China will be temporarily closed, and is expected to resume operations on Feb 10, following the latest directives from the local Chinese authority in response to the Wuhan virus outbreak. The counter closed flat at S$1.83 on Wednesday, before the announcement was made.

Acromec: The company announced on Wednesday that it is in advanced discussions with an unrelated third party to conclude a potential material contract which involves the construction of a medical facility in Singapore. Shares of Acromec closed up S$0.008 or 8.1 per cent to S$0.107 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

Meghmani Organics: India-based Meghmani Organics is restructuring its businesses into two separately listed companies on the Indian stock exchanges, after which it will be wound up, the company said on Wednesday. Its depository shares on the Singapore Exchange last traded unchanged at S$0.58 on Jan 14.

TEE International and TEE Land: Both companies have called for trading halts on Thursday morning before market open, pending the release of announcements. Shares of TEE International closed up S$0.001 or 2.1 per cent to S$0.049 on Wednesday while TEE Land shares closed down S$0.001 or 0.6 per cent to S$0.174.