You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 8:39 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering: It announced on Thursday that its aerospace arm and Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, have set up a new joint-venture (JV) company in Vietnam. The JV was set up with a paid-up capital of US$3.9 million to provide component maintenance and repair & overhaul solutions. ST Engineering shares closed up 0.5 per cent or two Singapore cents at S$4.02 on Thursday.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT): Its trustee has signed an agreement to secure up to A$170 million (S$161.8 million) in loan facilities. The lenders are DBS, OCBC and UOB, the trust's manager said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday night. OCBC will act as green loan coordinator while DBS will be the facility agent. FLT units closed up 1.72 per cent or S$0.02 at S$1.18 on Thursday.

Kingsmen Creatives: The communication design and production group on Thursday said that its US subsidiary, Kingsmen Xperience, has signed a licensing agreement with Hasbro International, a unit of the Nasdaq-listed Hasbro Inc, to expand its licensing agreement to open NERF family entertainment centre attractions in the US market. Kingsmen shares closed flat at S$0.515 on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HC Surgical Specialists: The Catalist-listed firm said on Thursday that it has partnered Medistar Services Pte Ltd to incorporate a medical services subsidiary, HC Ming, with each holding an 80 per cent and 20 per cent stake respectively. HC Surgical’s stake in HC Ming will increase to 85 per cent upon completion of its S$480,000 acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Medistar, a general practitioner clinic. HC Surgical shares closed flat at S$0.56 on Thursday.

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_Grab_070619_4.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

BT_20190607_ECOS_3802476.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Technology

Ecosperity: PUB to seek proposals for solar panel systems on Tengeh Reservoir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening