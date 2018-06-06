You are here

Stocks to watch: Straits Trading, CFM Holdings, Ramba Energy

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 8:57 AM
THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

The Straits Trading Company (Straits Trading): Straits Trading will be investing in a fund managed by international property fund manager Savills Investment Management, via an indirect subsidiary. Straits Trading announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Straits Real Estate Pte Ltd (SREPL), through its wholly owned subsidiary SRE Venture 7, has agreed to subscribe for the Savills Investment Management Japan Value Fund II, LP. SRE Venture 7 will commit up to 8.0 billion yen (S$97.4 million). 

CFM Holdings: Metal-stamping firm CFM Holdings on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Cheong Fatt Holdings, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with CFM CEO and executive director, Janet Lim, to dispose of 99.99 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital in its Malaysian subsidiary CFM Precision Tooling Sdn Bhd (CFM Precision).

Ramba Energy: Ramba Energy is placing out 32 million new shares at S$0.09 apiece to Judah Value Activist Fund to raise S$2.88 million in cash. The issue price for the placement represents a premium of about 11.5 per cent over the volume-weighted average price of S$0.0807 on May 30.

