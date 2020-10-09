You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 8:51 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): Its manager is looking to acquire a 50 per cent stake in London's Nova development, which comprises two Grade A office buildings with ancillary retail and a primarily residential asset The Nova Building, at an agreed property value of £430.6 million (S$766.5 million). The counter closed down S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent to S$1.40 on Thursday, before the announcement.

Tiong Woon Corp: The heavy-lift specialist and service provider's subsidiary has been awarded two contracts each spanning five years from Shell Eastern Petroleum and Shell Chemicals Seraya, to provide crane rental services. The mainboard-listed counter last traded on Tuesday at S$0.39.

Prudential plc, HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS): Catalist-listed HCSS on Thursday night said it has entered into a framework agreement with life insurer Prudential Assurance - wholly owned by Prudential plc - to provide "high-quality and cost-efficient health services" for certain eligible insured customers.

Separately, HCSS also earlier announced it is planning to take a 20 per cent stake in medical goods retailer Healthcare Essentials, which is wholly owned by HCSS director Gjan Lim Chye Lai.

SEE ALSO

Singapore equities open flat on Friday; STI inches up 0.02%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of Prudential last traded on Sept 1 at US$18.77. HCSS shares ended flat at S$0.30 on Thursday.

GS Holdings: The Catalist-listed company said on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary has inked a joint venture agreement with an individual, Xing Zhiyuan, to expand its businesses in the food and beverage industry. The stock last traded at S$0.57 on Sept 14.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco has deployed Singapore's first 5G standalone trial network at its testing facility, offering enterprises early access to 5G to develop and trial 5G solutions. Singtel shares finished flat at S$2.15 on Thursday.

Grand Venture Technology: The high-precision parts maker has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia to manufacture complex precision machining components and modules. The counter ended flat at 27.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 10:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust's (Suntec Reit) manager is looking to acquire a half stake in London's Nova...

Oct 9, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's real wages fall for sixth straight month as pandemic bites

[TOKYO] Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages fell for the sixth straight month in August, reflecting a big drop in...

Oct 9, 2020 10:19 AM
Technology

PlayStation inventor starts new career making robots for no pay

[TOKYO] Ken Kutaragi, the legendary inventor of the PlayStation gaming console, is taking on one of the hardest jobs...

Oct 9, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector recovery gathers pace in Sept: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, an...

Oct 9, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Malaysia firms turn to private placements to shore up funding

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's corporates are turning to private share placements to raise funds as demand for public...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for