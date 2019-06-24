You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 9:03 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

United Overseas Bank (UOB): Global private capital platform CapBridge has inked a deal with UOB to offer a range of private capital solutions to private, high-growth companies in Singapore and in the bank's key markets, including China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. This is CapBridge's maiden collaboration with a Singapore bank to provide companies with such alternative financing solutions, and draws upon the combined market expertise of two Singapore-headquartered financial institutions and the country's strength as a global financial centre, the two parties announced on Sunday evening. UOB shares closed at S$26.32 on Friday, up 0.4 per cent, or 10 Singapore cents. 

Aspen Group Holdings, Oxley Holdings: Catalist-listed Malaysian developer Aspen Group announced over the weekend that it is teaming up with mainboard-listed Oxley Holdings to develop a mixed-use integrated project in Penang. The project is proposed to be developed in phases, comprising residential towers with communal facilities, serviced apartments, lifestyle retail facilities and a private clubhouse. Aspen Group said in a news release that it expects this new development to be the key driver in contributing to its topline and bottomline from 2021. Aspen shares last traded at 14.3 Singapore cents, while Oxley shares last traded at 33 cents, up 3.1 per cent, or one cent. 

Rex International: Rex International's 90 per cent-owned subsidiary Lime Petroleum AS inked an agreement on June 21 with DEA Norge to acquire 30 per cent interest each in two drilling licences, PL838 and PL838B, in the Norwegian Sea, the oilfield services firm said in a bourse filing on Monday. The transfer of the interests is pending regulatory approval, with exploration drilling on the licences expected in Q4 2019. Shares in Catalist-listed Rex International closed at 7.2 Singapore cents on Friday, up 1.4 per cent, or 0.1 cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hiap Seng Engineering: Mainboard-listed Hiap Seng Engineering on Monday said it expects to post a net loss for both its fiscal fourth-quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019, following a preliminary review of the company's unaudited financial results. It added that further details of the group's performance will be disclosed when it releases its financial statements by June 30. The counter last traded at 5.8 Singapore cents, down 22.7 per cent, or 1.7 cents on Friday. 

Trading halts: Catalist-listed firms Alpha Energy and Rich Capital have each requested for a trading halt on Monday morning, before market open, pending the release of announcements.

Oil and gas firm Alpha Energy's latest bourse filing was on June 8, when it announced that it was restructuring a loan from ING Capital. Alpha Energy said it will repay the loan balance of US$13.3 million in quarterly instalments of US$600,000 starting June 15, 2020. Shares of Alpha Energy closed unchanged at 5.4 Singapore cents on Friday.

Meanwhile, mining company Rich Capital most recently announced on June 14 that it was in the process of receiving a S$2 million advance payment guarantee from an associate company relating to a development project in Batam, Indonesia. Shares of Rich Capital closed up 0.2 Singapore cent or 200 per cent to 0.3 cent on Friday.

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?
5 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KELPMLEE24_3816328.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Bloc on its own cannot control big powers, but together can make their voices heard: PM Lee

file74nqj1n8g7nyz83f8u8.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening