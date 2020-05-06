Stocks to watch: UOB, Great Eastern, Singtel, OUE C-Reit, Koufu, Banyan Tree, HC Surgical

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

United Overseas Bank (UOB): The lender on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected 19 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit to S$855 million for the three months to March 31, from S$1.05 billion a year earlier. UOB shares closed at S$19.90 on Tuesday, up S$0.09 or 0.5 per cent.

Great Eastern Holdings: Great Eastern on Wednesday posted a 90 per cent drop in net profit to S$33.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, from S$342.7 million a year ago. The insurance arm of OCBC Bank was weighed down by non-operating losses of S$222.8 million, compared to a non-operating profit of S$75.9 million a year earlier. Shares in Great Eastern closed at S$18.73 on Tuesday, up S$0.13 or 0.7 per cent.

Singtel: In a bourse filing on Tuesday, Singtel announced that its video streaming service subsidiary, HOOQ Digital Mauritius, has presented a petition to wind up HOOQ M and to appoint a provisional liquidator. Singtel has an indirect 76.5 per cent stake in HOOQ M. Singtel shares closed at S$2.73 on Tuesday, up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent before this announcement.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit): For the first quarter ended March 31, the amount available for distribution rose 44.5 per cent year on year to S$37.63 million on the back of contributions following the merger with OUE Hospitality Trust in 2019. OUE C-Reit units closed at 40 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 1.5 cents or 3.9 per cent.

Koufu: Koufu subsidiary Hawker Management announced on Tuesday that it will no longer manage Jurong West Hawker Centre when its contract expires on Aug 6, 2020. The counter closed at 61.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, down 0.5 cent or 0.8 per cent following the announcement.

Banyan Tree Holdings: The hospitality group on Tuesday said it will be able to repay its S$100 million fixed rate notes maturing on June 5, 2020 with a coupon of 4.85 per cent, after taking into consideration its working capital, cash and bank facilities. The counter closed at 27 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.5 cent or 1.9 per cent, before this announcement.

HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS): Serene Tiong, an HCSS shareholder and the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by the group's surgeon Julian Ong, has claimed that HCSS chief executive officer and executive director Heah Sieu Min breached his duties as a director in relation to the acquisition of an additional 19 per cent interest in Dr Ong's practice. Shares of Catalist-listed HCSS fell S$0.01 or 2.9 per cent to close at S$0.34 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Darco Water Technologies: Darco's deputy chairman Wang Zhi is launching a mandatory conditional cash offer for the shares he does not own in the company, at 17 Singapore cents per share. The counter closed at 13.2 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.2 cent or 1.5 per cent.

Trading halt: Perennial Real Estate Holdings requested a trading halt on Wednesday morning before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement.