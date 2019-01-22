You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 8:56 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Vibrant Group: Logistics player Vibrant Group's partner in a Malaysian property joint venture now wants to wind up the unit over allegations of illegal payment. Its wholly owned Singapore Enterprises got a petition on Jan 18 to wind up Saujana Tiasa Sdn Bhd, the 50-50 joint venture set up in August 2013 with a company called Desa Tiasa Sdn Bhd. The two companies had teamed up to buy a freehold condominium in Kuala Lumpur. But Desa Tiasa has now alleged that the S$30.9 million in advances made by Singapore Enterprises were actually against Malaysian law. Vibrant shares closed down 0.2 Singapore cent, or 1.27 per cent, at S$0.156 on Monday.

M1, Keppel, SPH: Keppel Corp and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) joint venture company, Konnectivity, has announced that there will be no increase in its offer price of S$2.06 per M1 share they do not already own, and extended the closing date of its offer by at least two weeks. The closing date for the offer has been extended from 5.30pm on Feb 4 to Feb 18, or a later date that may be announced. M1 shares ended unchanged at S$2.07 on Monday.

Soilbuild Reit: Soilbuild Business Space Reit's (real estate investment trust) distribution per unit for its fourth quarter rose to 1.45 Singapore cents from 1.38 cents, lifted by one-off liquidation proceeds received from Technics Offshore Engineering and higher contribution from Solaris as well as its Australia acquisitions. This came as Q4 income available for distribution increased 5.7 per cent to S$15.4 million from the previous year. The counter closed unchanged at S$0.605 on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mapletree Logistics Trust: Mapletree Logistics Trust's DPU was up 5 per cent year on year at two Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, compared to 1.9 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. Income distributable to unitholders for the quarter was S$71.9 million, up 23.3 per cent from S$58.3 million in the year-ago period, according to results out on Monday evening. Net property income was up 25.9 per cent at S$104.5 million, on the back of a 23 per cent rise in gross revenue to S$120.8 million. Mapletree Logistics Trust units closed unchanged at S$1.34 on Monday before the results release.

Keppel Reit: Keppel Reit's DPU was down 4.9 per cent at 1.36 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, compared to 1.43 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. This was on the back on a 4.3 per cent fall in distributable income to S$46.2 million, compared to S$48.2 million a year earlier. Net property income for the quarter was down 15.8 per cent year on year at S$30.5 million, compared to S$36.2 million. Units in Keppel Reit closed flat at S$1.18 before the results release. 

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

yq-logocoll-28122018_2x.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH JV firm says no increase in offer price for M1 shares; extends offer closing date

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening