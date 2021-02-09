 Strategists expect Asian equity rally in 2021, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Strategists expect Asian equity rally in 2021

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:54 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE market rally in Asia in the first five weeks of 2021 is not "overexuberance"; it has fundamental underpinnings, and legs to run further. These were investment strategists' views shared at The Business Times Market Outlook 2021's webinar on Tuesday, which sought to identify key investment themes for this year.

All signs point to an exuberance in global markets. The S&P 500 Index is up 20 per cent since the beginning of 2020, driven by big tech names. The Straits Times Index (STI) has also recovered strongly since last October, even trading above the 3,000 level this year, although it has pulled back slightly since. It ended on Tuesday at 2,935.27, up 3.87 points.

The MSCI Asia ex Japan Index is also up about 10 per cent since the start of the year, outperforming US, Europe and Japan by a significant margin, fuelled in part by an expectation of loose monetary policy in the US and bullishness on vaccine developments.

Geoff Howie, market strategist at the Singapore Exchange, said: "We are seeing it not just in the stock market, but at a regional level when we look at manufacturing and services PMIs."

Joanne Goh, senior investment strategist at DBS bank, believes there will be a V-shaped recovery for global economies as well as corporate earnings. For instance, the US economy which shrank 3.5 per cent last year, is expected to grow up to 5 per cent this year, well above its usual 2-3 per cent annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth. China, whose GDP rose 2.3 per cent in 2020, is gunning for 7-8 per cent growth in 2021.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Francis Tan, investment strategist at United Overseas Bank Private Bank, is overweight on Asean; and Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank, likewise believes that US and Asia-ex-Japan equity markets will trend upward over the next 12 to 18 months.

The short squeeze of the stock of US video game retailer GameStop and Tesla's Monday announcement that it was buying US$1.5 billion in bitcoin may hint at some irrationality in the market, but Mr Menon said this is not evident in the broader market. FAANG and other tech stocks aside, valuations remain reasonable, he said.

He also cited US$4.3 trillion in money market funds sitting on the sidelines that he expects will enter the market at any sign of a pullback.

He is overweight on US and Asia ex Japan stock markets, while remaining neutral on Europe and Japan, and is more positive on value stocks compared to growth, given the former's underperformance last year. "Value stocks could pick up the baton now that economic recovery is gaining traction," he said.

Over the longer term, he sees secular trends such as ESG investments in the ageing population and disruptive technologies being big drivers that will make for multi-year investment narratives. The best way to get into these secular themes is by investing in actively managed funds or exchange-traded funds for diversification purpose, he said.

Ms Goh, on the other hand, advocates investing in tech stocks in US and China, believing that growth counters will outperform their value peers in the long run. "I suspect that once bond yields starts to go up, value trade will die off or become less important. Right now, bond yields are slowly going up."

In Singapore, she has faith that chipmakers will continue to do well, driven by demand from manufacturers of cars, computers and mobile phones. "At DBS, we've coined 'IDEA' - I for innovation, D for disruptors, E for enablers, A for adapters. For tech stocks, you can always look along this (acronym) and look for the winners."

In the Singapore context, Mr Howie pointed out that drivers in the stock market are different from the tech focus in the US. The STI for instance is 40 per cent made up of the three local banks, so the financial composition is actually greater than that of tech stocks. For now, the three banks' average price-to-book ratio of about 1.07 times is in line with the market value of global banks.

The three banks were trading at an approximately 15 per cent discount to book value as at end-October last year, in line with global banks, and snapped back to trade at or slightly above book when vaccine news kicked in. But they still remain well off valuations of 1.4 times price-to-book in April or May 2018, he said.

The broad agreement among the panel is that interest in bonds is waning compared to equities, amid dwindling yields, with the only exception being high-yield bonds. They recommend putting money in gold instead, given the yellow metal's inverse correlation with the US dollar and bond yields.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 05:51 PM
Leadership & Management

Temasek's prominent M&As on Ho Ching's watch

SUBSCRIBERS

TEMASEK Holdings has made headlines with some prominent deals during Ho Ching's tenure. These are some highlights:...

Feb 9, 2021 05:48 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks post modest gains after Wall Street rally, STI up 0.13%

SINGAPORE shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday as Wall Street indices - propelled by continued positive sentiment...

Feb 9, 2021 05:45 PM
Companies & Markets

KS Energy's judicial managers receive approval to wind up KS Drilling

THE judicial managers (JMs) of KS Energy have received approval from creditors to take the necessary steps to...

Feb 9, 2021 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 12.80...

Feb 9, 2021 05:06 PM
Real Estate

9 Joo Chiat Place conservation shophouses for sale for S$33.9m

NINE adjoining conservation shophouses at 30 to 46 Joo Chiat Place are up for sale with an indicative price tag of S...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

South Korean boy with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

Nearly 10,000 enrolled in SGUnited programmes since July

British Airways plans 2022 test with US sustainable-fuel maker

Myanmar police fire into the air, use water cannons to quell protests

India to be largest source of energy demand growth to 2040: IEA

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for