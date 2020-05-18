You are here

Home > Stocks

Tech-heavy markets to emerge winners amid pandemic: DBS

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 10:35 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

AS Covid-19 fears continue to weigh on equity markets, indices with heavy technology exposure will outperform its peers, according to a report by DBS's chief investment office.

This comes as companies are expected to undergo accelerated digital transformations in their business models...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Ardern eyes virus-free haven as NZ charts rapid rebuild

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's lofty ambition to eliminate the coronavirus may pay dividends as it begins to rebuild its...

May 18, 2020 10:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Freeport cuts workforce at Grasberg mine as coronavirus cases in area rise

[SINGAPORE] Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit said it will operate the giant Grasberg mine with a "skeletal...

May 18, 2020 10:34 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares climb as more countries emerge from lockdown

[BENGALURU] Australian stocks rose on Monday as investors took comfort in the possibility of countries reopening...

May 18, 2020 10:13 AM
Consumer

Shares of Philippines' ABS-CBN slump as trading resumes after 8-day halt

[MANILA] ABS-CBN, the largest Philippine media company, plunged after the stock exchange allowed the shares to trade...

May 18, 2020 10:10 AM
Real Estate

London office construction hit a record just as virus arrived

[LONDON] London's office construction rebounded to a record high earlier this year. And then the coronavirus arrived...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.