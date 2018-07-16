You are here

Tokyo: Markets closed on Monday for holiday

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 9:51 AM

[TOKYO] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a public holiday and will reopen on Tuesday, July 17.

AFP

