Tokyo: Markets closed on Monday for holiday

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 9:43 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] All financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday, Jan 14, for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

