[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2.2 per cent Wednesday on profit-taking as trading remained volatile, with investors nervously watching news related to the novel coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.27 per cent or 451.06 points to close at 19,416.06, while the broader Topix index was down 1.53 per cent or 21.56 points at 1,385.12. AFP