[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than six per cent on Friday, trimming losses, following a global rout on fears of a recession linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index, which dropped more than 10 per cent in the morning session, ended down 6.08 per cent or 1,128.58 points, at 17,431.05, while the broader Topix fell 4.98 per cent or 66.18 points, to 1,261.70.

AFP