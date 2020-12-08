You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down for third straight session

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 2:19 PM

rk_japan-nikkei_081220.jpg
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors monitored the prospects for additional US stimulus spending and Brexit talks.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors monitored the prospects for additional US stimulus spending and Brexit talks.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.30 per cent, or 80.36 points, to close at 26,467.08, while the broader Topix index fell 0.11 per cent, or 1.94 points to 1,758.81.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 02:34 PM
Consumer

Alibaba runs into Europe's great wall of culture and competition

[PARIS] Live streaming by Chinese influencers like Wei Ya and "lipstick king" Li Jiaqi, peddling everything from...

Dec 8, 2020 02:16 PM
Banking & Finance

SIX and SBI planning digital-asset exchange based in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) and SBI Digital Asset Holdings plan to create an exchange for digital assets...

Dec 8, 2020 01:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

RCEP trade pact to open oil-supply route to China

[SEOUL] South Korea and Japan look set to be the biggest winners in the Asian oil and chemicals marketplace as the...

Dec 8, 2020 01:15 PM
Consumer

Samsonite pivots more to backpacks, handbags to ride out Covid

[NEW YORK] Samsonite International SA said it's speeding up its shift toward the emerging non-travel segment as the...

Dec 8, 2020 01:12 PM
Garage

Carsome bags US$30m Series D round; eyes end-2023 US IPO

CARSOME, a Malaysia-based used car platform, has raised US$30 million in a Series D equity round for further...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Plane-crash risk seen rising on FCC expansion of 5G spectrum in US

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Broker's take: RHB 'overweight' on consumer stocks with ThaiBev as top pick

Japan's PM announces 73.6t yen in fresh stimulus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for