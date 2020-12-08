Tokyo: Nikkei closes down for third straight session

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors monitored the prospects for additional US stimulus spending and Brexit talks.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.30 per cent, or 80.36 points, to close at 26,467.08, while the broader Topix index fell 0.11 per cent, or 1.94 points to 1,758.81.

AFP