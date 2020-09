Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.1 per cent on Thursday, weighed down by a rout on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.11 per cent or 258.67 points to 23,087.82, while the broader Topix index lost 1.08 per cent or 17.81 points to 1,626.44.

AFP