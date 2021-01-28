You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 1.5% after US rout

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 2:28 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.5 per cent on Thursday with investors disheartened by a bruising session on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.53 per cent, or 437.79 points, to 28,197.42, while the broader Topix index lost 1.14 per cent, or 21.22 points, to 1,838.85.

AFP

