Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 1.7%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.7 per cent Thursday on profit-taking, with traders cautiously watching Japan's expected partial lifting of a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.74 per cent or 352.27 points to close at 19,914.78, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.91 per cent or 28.14 points to 1,446.55.

AFP