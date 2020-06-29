Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 2%

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than 2 per cent on Monday following a rout on US markets as fears grow over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than 2 per cent on Monday following a rout on US markets as fears grow over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 2.30 per cent or 517.04 points to end at 21,995.04, while the broader Topix index fell 1.78 per cent or 28.15 points to 1,549.22.

AFP