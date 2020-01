The index rose 0.13 per cent, or 31.74 points, to 23,827.18, but the broader Topix index was flat at 1,730.44.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday, propped up by a calm session on Wall Street despite caution from investors over a new deadly virus from China.

The index rose 0.13 per cent, or 31.74 points, to 23,827.18, but the broader Topix index was flat at 1,730.44.

