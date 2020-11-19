You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei closes lower on profit-taking

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 2:27 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, as investors continued to cash in on recent gains.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, as investors continued to cash in on recent gains.

The Nikkei 225 index, which hit near-three-decade highs earlier this month, fell 0.4 per cent or 93.8 points to 25,634.34, but the broader Topix index gained 0.3 per cent or 5.76 points to 1,726.41.

AFP

