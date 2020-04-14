You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 3.1%

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 2:57 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 3.1 per cent on Tuesday as hopes for US measures to jump-start its virus-hit economy encouraged investors.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 3.13 per cent, or 595.41 points, to close at 19,638.81, while the broader Topix index gained 1.96 per cent, or 27.60 points, to 1,433.51.

"Players bought on dips, expressing hopes for a US plan to re-open its economy," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

US President Donald Trump has stressed he wants to open the world's largest economy as swiftly as possible and is expected to announce a plan this week on how to jump-start stalled business.

Buying accelerated in late trading due to gains in US stock index futures, brokers said.

The US dollar fetched 107.65 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 107.75 yen in New York late on Monday.

AFP

