Tokyo: Nikkei down more than 1% at close

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than 1 per cent Wednesday on slumping US high-tech shares and fears of a coronavirus vaccine delay after a trial was paused temporarily.

The Nikkei 225 was down 1.04 per cent or 241.59 points to close at 23,032.54 while the broader Topix index fell 0.96 per cent or 15.49 points to 1,605.40.

AFP