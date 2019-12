The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.04 per cent, or 9.47 points, to 23,830.58, but the broader Topix index was down 0.07 per cent, or 1.20 per cent, at 1,728.22.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as trading volume declined amid a year-end holiday season.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.04 per cent, or 9.47 points, to 23,830.58, but the broader Topix index was down 0.07 per cent, or 1.20 per cent, at 1,728.22.

AFP