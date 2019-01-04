You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei falls over 3% in opening trade

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 8:14 AM

SL_nikkei_040119_31.jpg
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 613.28 points to 19,401.49 as it was catching up with other markets after the New Year's break.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 [TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged more than three per cent in opening trade on Friday, hit by a surge in the yen and sell-offs on Wall Street amid worries over the US economy.

In its first trading session of 2019, the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 3.32 per cent, or 665.37 points, to 19,349.40 as it was catching up with other markets after the New Year's break.

The broader Topix index lost 2.93 per cent, or 43.72 points, to 1,450.37.

Since the last session in Tokyo on December 28, heavy selling has hit global markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Wall Street on Thursday, stocks plunged as China's slowing economy forced Apple to slash its revenue forecast.

Sentiment in the United States was further dented by Institute for Supply Management data showing US manufacturing activity at a two-year low.

The weak data was "more proof, if needed, that President (Donald) Trump's trade actions against China are now hurting the US as much as they are China," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy and markets at National Australia Bank.

It is "more reason to think a Sino-US trade deal is in the offing in coming weeks," he said in a note.

Apple late on Wednesday cut its revenue outlook for the latest quarter, citing steeper-than-expected "economic deceleration" in China and emerging markets, factors that have contributed to sharp falls across stock markets since late last year.

Apple's warning contributed to a rally by the Japanese yen, which tends to benefit from a "flight to safety" when investor anxiety is high.

The dollar was trading at 107.62 yen, hardly changed from New York Thursday afternoon but still considerably lower than the 110-yen range seen when the Tokyo market closed for the last year.

AFP

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

Jan 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Creative Technology, LTC Corp, China Star Food, Alpha Energy

SL_Deloittei_040119_5.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Sugar tax, green perks, friendlier tax regime for startups: Deloitte

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening