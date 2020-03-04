You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei flat as investors eye Democratic race

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 3:37 PM

doc79jywz2br4l96kz9gff_doc79ji8txnr6oud4206bk.jpg
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.08 per cent, or 17.33 points, to end at 21,100.06, while the broader Topix index was down 0.17 per cent, or 2.62 points, at 1,502.50.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race to become the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.08 per cent, or 17.33 points, to end at 21,100.06, while the broader Topix index was down 0.17 per cent, or 2.62 points, at 1,502.50.

"The Nikkei index rebounded to the 21,200 level at one point, but after that, it moved up and down as the results of the US Democratic race came in," Okasan Online Securities analyst Yoshihiro Ito said in a note.

Joe Biden, a former vice president under Barack Obama, seized the momentum in the race with a string of Super Tuesday victories against leftist rival Bernie Sanders.

The Nikkei had opened lower with investors underwhelmed by the US Federal Reserve's surprise rate cut.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to rejig adviser fee pot after WongP's exit, finds nTan fees 'fully justified'

HYFLUX said it needs to undertake a "reallocation exercise" for the pot of money set aside by Utico to pay...

Mar 4, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore introduces measures to cut HFC emission; S$24.8m climate-friendly package for households

SINGAPORE is moving to reduce the emission of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), commonly used in refrigerants, in a push to...

Mar 4, 2020 03:04 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's waterworks to be 100% solar-powered, PUB to lead coastal protection

SINGAPORE'S waterworks will be fully powered by solar energy by 2021, with the national water agency PUB taking the...

Mar 4, 2020 02:56 PM
Garage

Logistics startup Moovaz bags Series A funding from SCAngels, SGInnovate

SINGAPORE-BASED logistics startup Moovaz has secured an undisclosed Series A investment from government-owned...

Mar 4, 2020 02:54 PM
Government & Economy

Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme dangles carrot and stick

A NEW Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) will offer buyers of clean light goods vehicles an incentive while...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.