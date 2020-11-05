You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei hits over two-year high on Wall Street boost

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 3:05 PM

AK_jpstocks_0511.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended at a more than two-year high on Thursday, buoyed by overnight Wall Street gains, while focus remained on final tally for the US presidential election after several state results gave a narrow lead to Democrat Joe Biden and a likelihood of divided Congress.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.73 per cent to close at 24,105.28, its highest since Oct 3, 2018. The broader Topix gained 1.39 per cent to 1,649.9.

Mr Biden predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, but the risk of a prolonged contested election remains as Mr Trump's campaign moved to file lawsuits and request for a recount in many states.

Analysts said stocks were supported by overnight Wall Street gains as the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.

Growth shares performed well, taking positive cues from their US counterparts.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"US growth stocks were buoyed by a drop in US long-term interest rate as investor wariness eased over massive government spending. This helped Japanese growth-oriented stocks to track them higher," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

The Topix Growth index rose 2.46 per cent, while the Topix Value index inched 0.26 per cent higher.

Banks and insurers were down 1.03 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively, as they were hurt by overnight drops in US Treasury yields.

Pharmaceutical firm Eisai jumped 17.91 per cent to hit its daily limit after the company and its partner Biogen moved closer to receiving the US FDA's nod for their Alzheimer drug.

Subaru rose 0.31 per cent, after the automobile company raised its operating profit outlook as US vehicle sales rebounded more than it expected.

Suzuki Motor climbed 4.89 per cent as its profit forecast was higher than analysts' expectations.

The Mothers Index of startup firm shares gained nearly 3.2 per cent, extending its rally from a more than 5 per cent rise.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 03:14 PM
Technology

Zuckerberg, Bezos gain most on Day One of post-election limbo

[SAN FRANCISCO] Despite lingering uncertainty over the US election, the country's ultra-rich already have plenty to...

Nov 5, 2020 03:11 PM
Banking & Finance

ING to cut 1,000 jobs as costs miss estimates in Q3

[AMSTERDAM] ING Groep NV will cut 1,000 jobs and close offices in South America and some in Asia as it looks to cut...

Nov 5, 2020 03:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong long term interbank rates drop to nine-year low after Ant IPO pulled

[HONG KONG] Long term Hong Kong dollar interest rates reached nine-year lows on Thursday after the suspension of Ant...

Nov 5, 2020 02:58 PM
Transport

Lufthansa bleeding cash with flights stunted by lockdowns

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Lufthansa said it needs to double operations from current levels if it's to stem losses,...

Nov 5, 2020 02:53 PM
Real Estate

Australia's mortgage market to be reshaped by near-zero rates

[SYDNEY] Record low rates in Australia are reshaping the A$1.78 trillion (S$1.73 trillion) home loan market as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singapore banks jump after Q3 profits trounce estimates

HDB resale prices rise for fourth month in October: SRX

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SIAEC to 'hold' on slower MRO unit recovery

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for