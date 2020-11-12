You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei index closes higher

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 2:41 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday, gaining for the eighth consecutive session as bargain-hunting was partially offset by profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.68 per cent or 171.28 points at 25,520.88, while the broader Topix index was down 0.16 per cent or 2.84 points at 1,726.23.

