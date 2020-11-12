Tokyo: Nikkei index closes higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday, gaining for the eighth consecutive session as bargain-hunting was partially offset by profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.68 per cent or 171.28 points at 25,520.88, while the broader Topix index was down 0.16 per cent or 2.84 points at 1,726.23.

AFP