[TOKYO] Japan's benchmark Nikkei index climbed to a new 30-year high Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes for additional stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.40 per cent or 117.43 points to close at 29,505.93, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.08 per cent or 1.59 points to 1,925.54.

AFP