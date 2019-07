[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly lower Tuesday on profit-taking after rallying more than 2 per cent in the previous session on news that the US and China had struck a trade war truce.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.05 per cent or 11.65 points at 21,718.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.11 per cent or 1.77 points at 1,586.62.

AFP