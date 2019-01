[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened up more than 3.0 per cent on Monday, following European and US markets that roared last week on strong US data and dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 3.06 per cent, or 598.00 points, to 20,159.96 in early trade while the broader Topix index jumped 3.05 per cent, or 44.83 points, to 1,515.99.

AFP