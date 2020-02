Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged nearly three per cent at the open on Friday after US and European sell-offs with investors worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged nearly three per cent at the open on Friday after US and European sell-offs with investors worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 lost 2.91 per cent, or 639.27 points, to 21,308.96 while the broader Topix index was down 2.64 per cent, or 41.36 points, at 1,526.70.

AFP