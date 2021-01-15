You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei snaps winning streak on profit-taking

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as investors locked in profits after strong recent gains.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as investors locked in profits after strong recent gains.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.62 per cent or 179.08 points to 28,519.18, while the broader Topix index lost 0.89 per cent or 16.67 points to 1,856.61.

