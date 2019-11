[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, led by gains in the semiconductor sector, with investors watching the forex market and US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 per cent, or 113.44 points, to 23,416.76, while the broader Topix index added 0.24 per cent, or 4.05 points, to 1,700.72.

AFP