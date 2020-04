Tokyo's main stock market ended moderately lower Wednesday as investors mostly trod water, while a stronger yen against the US dollar weighed on market sentiment.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's main stock market ended moderately lower Wednesday as investors mostly trod water, while a stronger yen against the US dollar weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.45 per cent, or 88.72 points, to 19,550.09, while the broader Topix index managed to add 0.04 per cent, or 0.56 points, to 1,434.07.

AFP