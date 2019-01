[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed marginally higher on Tuesday after being dragged down by worries about the Chinese economy amid trade tensions with the United States.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 15.64 points, to end at 20,664.64 while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 per cent, or 1.58 points, at 1,557.09.

AFP