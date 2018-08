[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday along with other Asian markets following overnight gains on Wall Street, but worries over a trade war between the US and China still weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.69 per cent, or 155.42 points, to 22,662.74 while the broader Topix index added 0.76 per cent, or 13.15 points, to 1,746.05.

AFP