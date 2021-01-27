You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end higher as IMF forecast boosts hopes of higher earnings

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 3:18 PM

AK_jpstocks_2701.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, on hopes of better corporate results after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for global growth, while shares of Nitto Denko jumped following a revision in its earnings outlook.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.31 per cent higher at 28,635.21, while the broader Topix gained 0.65 per cent to 1,860.07.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn last year would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

"Many of the Japanese stocks are sensitive to the global economy. Investors are taking a fresh look at Japanese shares after the IMF's global economic outlook," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist, Daiwa Securities.

Equities in Asia, except Japan, fell, with MSCI's gauge of Asian ex-Japan shares slipping 0.3 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Back home, electronic components maker Nitto Denko jumped 7.91 per cent to a three-year high, after it raised its annual operating profit forecast to 90 billion yen (S$1.15 billion).

The stock was the top gainer on the Nikkei index, followed by Canon, which jumped 6.71 per cent, and Sharp with a gain of 6.15 per cent.

Shionogi & Co gained 1.12 per cent after the drugmaker said it sold the development and marketing rights for a Covid-19 treatment to California-based biotech BioAge Labs.

ANA Holdings fell 0.61 per cent after the airline said it would suspend 16 international routes and reduce service to three other routes during the summer as the Covid-19 pandemic restricts travel around the world.

Energy and environment services firm Japan Asia Group was priced at a limit high of 1,090 yen after the shares were untraded on a glut of buy orders as US buyout fund Carlyle Group increased its offer.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 03:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Higher office demand from TMT to benefit Suntec Reit, say analysts

ANALYSTS across four research houses are expecting rising demand for office space from the technology, media and...

Jan 27, 2021 02:41 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore appoints new commercial banking head amid regional expansion drive

HSBC has appointed Regina Lee as its new Singapore head of commercial banking to accelerate its push into South-east...

Jan 27, 2021 01:28 PM
Garage

Goldman sees US$200b opening from European tech unicorns

[LONDON] Goldman Sachs Group is stalking unicorns.

Jan 27, 2021 01:21 PM
Technology

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

[SYDNEY] Google is reviving plans to launch its own news website in Australia within weeks, according to a local...

Jan 27, 2021 01:15 PM
Technology

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

[BEIJING] ByteDance's revenue more than doubled to about US$35 billion last year, defying heightened global...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Swiber's headquarters in Jurong put on market for S$40m

As rebates end, restaurants and retailers reel from rent, deposit hikes

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, ART, Sheng Siong, Bonvests

CapitaLand's pursuit of heft and diversity is not working; it's time to separate growth from value

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for