[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday as investors locked in profits ahead of major events such as the UK election and a US Fed meeting with eyes kept on the US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.08 per cent or 18.33 points to 23,391.86, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.34 per cent or 5.82 points to 1,714.95.

AFP